Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
