Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.



Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

