Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 172,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,742. Baozun has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

See Also

