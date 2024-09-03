Barclays Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $121.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.