Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading 4% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.17. 503,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,095,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

