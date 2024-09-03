Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 3,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,620% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on BCHEY
Beach Energy Stock Down 23.1 %
Beach Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.