Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 3,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,620% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Beach Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCHEY

Beach Energy Stock Down 23.1 %

Beach Energy Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.