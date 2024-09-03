Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0519 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $346.91 million and approximately $995,122.66 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.47 or 0.04173782 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00037627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,644,240 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,944,240 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.