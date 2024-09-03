Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Belite Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BLTE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 16,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,534. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of -1.47. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $50.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

