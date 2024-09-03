Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 278300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Bell Copper Trading Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
Bell Copper Company Profile
Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.
