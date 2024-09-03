Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $94.00 at Evercore ISI

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.94.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.