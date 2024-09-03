Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.94.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Best Buy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.