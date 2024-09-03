Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Trading Down 24.2%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 24.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26). 373,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 63,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.35).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.85.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

