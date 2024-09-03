Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Biglari news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,834.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158. Company insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $178.99. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The company has a market capitalization of $407.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average of $190.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Biglari has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($12.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

