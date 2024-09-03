BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Cut to $2.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 41.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

