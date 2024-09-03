biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at biote

In other biote news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in biote by 7.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the second quarter worth about $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in biote during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in biote by 104.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in biote during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. 96,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,900. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.98.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. biote had a net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that biote will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

