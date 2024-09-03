Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 60.60.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $2,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $177,068,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

