Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BITF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

BITF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,871,195. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $826.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 58.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,163,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,404,895 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 885,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

