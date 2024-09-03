BitShares (BTS) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $33,139.91 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

