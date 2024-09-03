BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.16 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $775.81 million and $14.16 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001301 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

