Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.00

Shares of Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.61.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
