BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714. BlackRock High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

