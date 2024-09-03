BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 1%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71). Approximately 7,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.68).

BlackRock Income and Growth Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.90. The stock has a market cap of £40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

BlackRock Income and Growth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

In other BlackRock Income and Growth news, insider Graeme Proudfoot bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($49,441.16). 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

