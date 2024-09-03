BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust comprises 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of BYM opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

