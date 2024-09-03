BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust comprises 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
Shares of BYM opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Joby Aviation Stock: Your Next High-Growth Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Don’t Count Out CrowdStrike Yet: Key Insights from Q2 Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.