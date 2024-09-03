BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.71

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 40856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
