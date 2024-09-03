BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.71

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 40856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 304,587 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.