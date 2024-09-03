Blast Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.48 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Blast has a total market cap of $167.10 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blast has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,641,403,697 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,610,657,938.165905 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00923185 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $28,893,736.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

