BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 80,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,143. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
