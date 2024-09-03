BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 80,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,143. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,917 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 92,837 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,818 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

