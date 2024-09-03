BOOK OF MEME Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $399.97 million and approximately $92.58 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,762,834 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,762,851.52412. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00623853 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $94,802,188.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

