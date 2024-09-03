Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 59.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

