Braime Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:BMTO)

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.18 and a beta of 0.26. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,599.60 ($34.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,988 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,071.82.
About Braime Group
