Braime Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:BMTO)

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Braime Group Stock Performance

BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,234.18 and a beta of 0.26. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,599.60 ($34.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,988 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,071.82.

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the middle East, the United States, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products.

