Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.91

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.91 and last traded at $140.15, with a volume of 18533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

