Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $61.85

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

