Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$18.14

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of GOOS opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.78. The company has a market cap of C$720.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

