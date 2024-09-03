Brokerages Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Target Price at $118.40

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

