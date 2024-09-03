Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.2 %

BAM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. 43,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,897. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,421,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,611 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

