BTIG Research Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $165.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $148.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,144.38 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

