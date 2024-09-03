Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Brogan Ptacin Sells 11,812 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $326,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 86,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,508. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

