C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Down 2.5%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

