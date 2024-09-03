Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

