Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.14 and last traded at $84.16. 148,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 522,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

