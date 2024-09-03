Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.07

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.07 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.05.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.63.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.