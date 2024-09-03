Capital Square LLC Buys 5,211 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Rithm Capital comprises 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 169,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

