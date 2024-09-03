Capital Square LLC Buys New Shares in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. adidas makes up 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,809,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

adidas stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.56. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $130.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

