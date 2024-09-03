Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1,276.8% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NNN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.42%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

