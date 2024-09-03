Capital Square LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVO. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA DIVO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 47,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,313. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

