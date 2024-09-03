Capital Square LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,117,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.62.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.60. 37,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,861. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

