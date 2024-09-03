Capital Square LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 8,004,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,316,113. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

