Capital Square LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 193,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,409. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

