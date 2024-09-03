Capital Square LLC Sells 172 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

SUI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $137.45.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.