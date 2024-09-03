Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CAPTW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

