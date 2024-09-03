Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $11.44 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and approximately $234.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.25 or 0.04201862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.